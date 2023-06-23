Cleveland mom charged with murder after baby is left home alone for 10 days and dies

A baby girl died after she was left home alone in Cleveland for 10 days as her mother traveled without having made any arrangements for the 16-month-old's care, officials said Thursday.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after her baby girl, Jailyn, was found unresponsive at their home at 3129 W. 97th St., police said.

There were "no signs of trauma," and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office's investigation revealed that "the child had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died," police said in a statement.

Candelario had been vacationing in Puerto Rico and Detroit, according to a police affidavit written in support of her arrest.

Candelario admitted to police that she left Jailyn “at home, all alone and unattended,” the affidavit written by Detective Thelemon Powell Jr. revealed.

