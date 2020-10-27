Louisville

Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say Police Actions Were ‘Negligent' and ‘Criminal'

"They couldn't even provide a risk assessment," one of the anonymous grand jurors said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." "And it sounded like they hadn't done one."

In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, people gather at a memorial for Breonna Taylor in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (File)

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case said the actions of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers the day of the botched raid at her apartment were "negligent" and "criminal," NBC News reports.

"They couldn't even provide a risk assessment," one of the anonymous grand jurors, identified as juror one, said in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "And it sounded like they hadn't done one."

Taylor was fatally shot by police during a narcotics raid.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

baseball 1 hour ago

Best Betts: Dodgers Win 1st World Series Title Since 1988

Donald Trump 22 hours ago

Biden Vows to Unify and Save Country; Trump Hits Midwest

CBS News' Gayle King asked the two jurors what they "thought of the police behavior and actions" on March 13, according to a part of the interview released Tuesday. The jurors' faces were blurred. They are the first of the 12 people impaneled for the grand jury to speak publicly.

"So their organization leading up to this was lacking," juror one said. "That's what I mean by they were negligent in the operation."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

LouisvilleshootingKentuckyprotestsBreonna Taylor
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us