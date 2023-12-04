US woman killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas, police say

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday morning, police said.

The woman, in her mid-40s, is believed to have been bitten on the right hip and arm about three-quarters of a mile off coast near Sandals' resort in Nassau while with a male relative, Royal Bahamas Police Force spokeswoman Desiree Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

First responders took a boat to the scene of the attack and gave CPR as she was brought to shore, but the woman had no signs of life. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of shark attacked her, a police representative told NBC News.

Ferguson couldn't say whether the woman was staying at the Sandals resort. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the company for comment.

Ferguson also didn't comment when asked about reports the woman had gotten married this weekend.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences ... for this most unfortunate situation," she said at the news conference.

Police expected to share more information later Monday.