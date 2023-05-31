Georgia

Body Cam Footage Captures Car Flying Over Tow Truck in Southern Georgia

The driver survived but suffered serious injuries and could face charges or a fine

By Charlotte Edmonds

Police footage in southern Georgia captured a car driving up the ramp of a tow truck before being launched and flipping mid-air.

The incident occured on May 24 in Lowndes County, Ga., which lies along the Florida border. Police were reportedly responding to a separate highway crash when a body camera captured the footage of cars travelling the opposite direction.

In the video, a tow truck is parked and its driver is seemingly headed toward the initial crash when a car flies over and launches through the air. The car started to flip on the descent before landing near another passing car.

According to local NBC station WALB, the driver -- a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Fla. -- survived but was hospitalized with serious injuries. It remains unclear whether or not she'll face charges for violating a Georgia law that requires drivers to slow down and move a lane over, if possible, when approaching emergency vehicles.

