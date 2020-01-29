Afghanistan

2 Bodies Recovered After US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan

The U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft went down Monday in Ghazni Province

AP PhotolSaifullah Maftoon

U.S. forces recovered the remains of two service members Tuesday from the site of a plane crash in Afghanistan the day before, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft went down Monday in Ghazni Province, and the remains of the two personnel, who have not yet been identified, were "treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture," U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the military said there were no indications that it was caused by enemy fire.

U.S. forces also recovered "what is assessed to be the aircraft flight data recorder," the statement said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanUS Military
