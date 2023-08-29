The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are among the first drugs that will be targeted for price negotiations in effort to cut Medicare costs.

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday released a list of 10 drugs for which the federal government will take a first-ever step: negotiating drug prices directly with the manufacturer.

The move is expected to cut costs for some patients but faces litigation from the drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers. It’s also a centerpiece of the Democratic president’s reelection pitch as he seeks a second term in office by touting his work to lower costs for Americans at a time when the country has struggled with inflation.

The diabetes treatment Jardiance from Eli Lilly and Co. is on the list with Amgen’s autoimmune disease treatment Enbrel. Other drugs include Entresto from Novartis, which is used to treat heart failure.

Medicare spent about $10 billion in 2020 on Eliquis, according to AARP research. It treats blood clots in the legs and lungs and reduces the risk of stroke in people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

Drug Name Commonly Treated Conditions Total Part D Gross Covered Prescription Drug Costs from June 2022-May 2023 Number of Medicare Part D Enrollees Who Used the Drug from June 2022-May 2023 Average Part D Covered Prescription Drug Costs Per Enrollee Eliquis Prevention and treatment of blood clots $16,482,621,000 3,706,000 $4,448 Jardiance Diabetes; Heart failure $7,057,707,000 1,573,000 $4,487 Xarelto Prevention and treatment of blood clots; Reduction of risk for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease $6,031,393,000 1,337,000 $4,511 Januvia Diabetes $4,087,081,000 869,000 $4,703 Farxiga Diabetes; Heart failure; Chronic kidney disease $3,268,329,000 799,000 $4,091 Entresto Heart failure $2,884,877,000 587,000 $4,915 Enbrel Rheumatoid arthritis; Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis $2,791,105,000 48,000 $58,148 Imbruvica Blood cancers $2,663,560,000 20,000 $133,178 Stelara Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis; Crohn's disease; Ulcerative colitis $2,638,929,000 22,000 $119,951 Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill;

NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill Diabetes $2,576,586,000 777,000 $3,316

Biden plans to deliver a speech on health care costs from the White House after the announcement. He'll be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said earlier this year that the drugs would be selected from a list of the 50 most expensive for Medicare Part D. The selection process included the drug having been on the market for at least seven years without generic competition, or 11 years in the case of biological products such as vaccines, CNBC reports.

HHS will make its initial offer to the pharmaceutical companies in February 2024. The companies will have 30 days to accept the offer or propose a counter offer.

The negotiations will end in August 2024, and HHS will publish the agreed upon costs in September. The negotiated prices for those 10 Medicare Part D drugs will go into effect in January 2026.

Drug companies that refuse to be a part of the new negotiation process will be heavily taxed.

More than 52 million people who either are 65 or older or have certain severe disabilities or illnesses get prescription drug coverage through Medicare’s Part D program, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

About 9% of Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and older said in 2021 that they did not fill a prescription or skipped a drug dose due to cost, according to research by the Commonwealth Fund, which studies health care issues.

CMS aims to negotiate the lowest maximum fair price for drugs on the list released Tuesday. That could help some patients who have coverage but still face big bills like high deductible payments when they get a prescription.

Currently, pharmacy benefit managers that run Medicare prescription plans negotiate rebates off a drug's price. Those rebates sometimes help reduce premiums customers pay for coverage. But they may not change what a patient spends at the pharmacy counter.

The new drug price negotiations aim "to basically make drugs more affordable while also still allowing for profits to be made,” said Gretchen Jacobson, who researches Medicare issues at Commonwealth.

The pharmaceutical industry has been gearing up for months to fight these rules. Already, the plan faces several lawsuits, including complaints filed by drugmakers Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb and a key lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA.

Another 15 Medicare Part D drugs are expected to be up for negotiation in the program's second phase, with prices taking effect in 2027.

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.