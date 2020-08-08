Beirut Explosion

Beirut Explosion: Trump to Discuss Aid Response With Lebanese, World Leaders

"Everyone wants to help!" President Trump tweeted, as global powers rally funds and aid for Lebanon

President Donald Trump speaks at a Whirlpool Corporation washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump will join world leaders, including senior figures from Lebanon, as the United States takes part in a global aid effort to help the survivors of a deadly blast that rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

Trump will join a conference call on Sunday, led by France and the United Nations, to rally aid and funds in the aftermath of the colossal explosion, which killed more than 150 people and injured at least 5,000, many of whom are now homeless.

"We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!" Trump tweeted Friday.

Later on Friday, at a news conference at his golf club in New Jersey, Trump called the massive explosion a "horrible event" and said that he had spoken to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, informing him that three U.S. aircraft were en route to the Middle Eastern country to deliver supplies and personnel.

