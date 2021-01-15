Mountain View

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Google Campus in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

Aerial shot of police at Google
NBC Bay Area

Authorities in Mountain View were investigating a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters, according to Mountain View police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Officers responded to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Congress 1 hour ago

Feds: Capitol Mob Aimed to ‘Capture and Assassinate ‘ Elected Officials

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Oregon Gov. Says There's No Federal Vaccine Stockpile; Global Deaths Top 2M

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Mountain ViewGooglesuspicious device
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us