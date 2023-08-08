Ukraine-Russia War

At least 7 killed after Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city's downtown area

The missiles, which hit within 40 minutes of each other, damaged nine- and five-story buildings, houses, a hotel and dining establishments

Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo

The death toll from Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven, with 67 injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday.

Two Russian missiles slammed into the downtown area of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening, local authorities said.

The missiles, which hit within 40 minutes of each other, damaged nine- and five-story buildings, houses, a hotel, dining establishments, shops and administrative buildings, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to leave nothing but “broken and scorched stones” in eastern Ukraine.

Russian missiles, drones and artillery have repeatedly struck civilian areas in the war. The Kremlin says its forces target only military assets and claim other damage is caused by debris from Ukrainian air defense weapons. Neither side's claims can be independently verified.

Meanwhile, an overnight attack on the town of Kruhliakivka, in the Kharkiv region, killed two people and injured nine others, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

___

After Russia came perilously close to civil war over the weekend, President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Ukraine in their fight against a year-long Russian invasion. “No matter what happens in Russia, we, the United States, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense, and its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”
Copyright AP - Associated Press

