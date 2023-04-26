A Phil Murphy White House? He Says Don't Bet On It, But Won't Rule Out a Future in DC

Almost halfway through his state constitutionally limited second term, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy admits he has his eye on the finish line – but amid speculation about his future, he does not see a White House in the distance.

"I don’t see it. I’m 65 and I don’t think, to each his own and for this guy, I’m good with doing what I’m doing, which is my nose pressed against the Jersey glass and running for the tape," Murphy said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC New York.

While denying for the first time publicly any presidential ambition post-President Joe Biden, he didn’t slam the door on D.C. entirely. A job as part of an administration could in the cards.

"I would never say never, but literally have not given one speck of thought when we are done here," Murphy said.

Amusingly, some of the speculation in New Jersey about Murphy potentially going to Washington has been fueled by dramatic changes he has made. No, not politically or anything of that sort — but rather the new look of his hair.

He said it came after speaking with his barber, when she suggested the change.

"About a year ago, I can’t remember when, she says 'Mr. Murphy, why do I keep cutting your hair? You don’t have that much hair to begin with, you should let your hair grow,'" recalled Murphy. "So I said 'Ms. Kim, let’s give it a try.'"

In the nearly six years following Republican former governor Chris Christie, Murphy has carved a trail 180 degrees opposite — leading his fellow Democrats down a progressive road not seen in decades.

That included a statewide ban on plastic straws and plastic grocery bags. But some environmentalists say his administration hasn’t gone far enough to end the Garden State’s dependence on natural gas.

There’s also the glaring issue of returnable cans and bottles, incentivizing recycling with a deposit. It’s the law in ten states – including New York and Connecticut – but not in New Jersey.

As to why his state does not have a similar bill, he said he doesn't "have a good answer for you...Something we should probably have." Murphy also said that he would "conceptually" welcome some sort of bottle bill to come to his desk.

Regarding a bottle return bill similar to New York’s and Connecticut’s, we reached out to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin who also has no idea why New Jersey doesn’t have one, but quickly added that it’s probably something his environment committee should look at.