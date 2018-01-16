4 Officers Shot Following a Domestic Violence Call in South Carolina - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Tracking Slow-Moving Snow
OLY-PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

4 Officers Shot Following a Domestic Violence Call in South Carolina

Officials are not releasing the names of the officers or the extent of their injuries at this time

By Maria Chamberlain

Published at 6:54 AM EST on Jan 16, 2018 | Updated at 7:36 AM EST on Jan 16, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    4 Officers Shot Following a Domestic Violence Call in South Carolina
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Three deputies and one officer were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in York, South Carolina, Monday night, authorities said.

    The suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, fled following a domestic dispute and K-9 units were released to track him. Around 10:00 p.m., shots were fired at the K-9 officer and he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car for treatment, the York County Sheriff's office said. 

    Three more officers were shot after they continued the search for McCall. 

    Two officers were then flown to a local hospital.

    Top News: Parents Jailed on Torture Charges; 13 Hospitalized

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

    Officials did not immediately release the names of the officers or the extent of their injuries. 

    McCall is believed to have assaulted a woman. He also sustained gunshot wounds and is now in custody. 

    Trent Farris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff's office, said the office is doing "as good as can be," but their main concern is for the four officers in the hospital. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices