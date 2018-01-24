Volunteer Arrested for Giving Food, Water to Undocumented Immigrants: Docs - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Immigration in America

Volunteer Arrested for Giving Food, Water to Undocumented Immigrants: Docs

No More Deaths seeks to prevent migrant deaths in the Arizona desert at the U.S.-Mexico border

Published at 11:12 AM EST on Jan 24, 2018

    A volunteer for an Arizona group seeking to prevent migrant deaths in the desert at the U.S.-Mexico border was arrested after giving food and water to undocumented immigrants, according to court records, NBC News reported.

    Scott Daniel Warren, an instructor with Arizona State University and volunteer with the group No More Deaths, faces a federal charge of harboring or concealing two people in the country illegally, according to court documents.

    Warren, 35, was arrested on Jan. 17 after allegedly giving two undocumented immigrants "food, water, beds, and clean clothes" in Ajo, Arizona, according to a criminal complaint.

    His arrest came hours after the group released videos showing Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for those crossing into the U.S. illegally.

