US Sanctions North Korea Over VX Assassination of Kim Jong Nam - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
School Closings and Delays
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

US Sanctions North Korea Over VX Assassination of Kim Jong Nam

The sanctions are largely sybolic

Published at 7:13 AM EST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated at 7:42 AM EST on Mar 7, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    US Sanctions North Korea Over VX Assassination of Kim Jong Nam
    AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File
    In this May 4, 2001, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, looks at a battery of photographers as he exits a police van to board a plane to Beijing at Narita international airport in Narita, northeast of Tokyo. Kim was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

    The U.S. has imposed more sanctions on North Korea after determining that Pyongyang used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother, NBC News reported.

    Kim Jong Nam was killed at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 13, 2017, when two women allegedly smeared his face with XV. The women, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, are on trial on murder charges.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson determined that North Korea had "used chemical weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical weapons against its own nationals," the State Department said.  

    The sanctions appear to be largely symbolic, barring exports of national security-sensitive goods and technology to the country, as well sales to North Korea under the Arms Export Control Act. Both have nothing to do with the United States.  

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices