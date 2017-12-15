'Today' Show Puppy Wrangler Joins Explosive Detection K-9 Unit

Wrangler, the Yellow Labrador who joined the "Today" show in 2016 to help educate the public on service dogs, is making a career change.

The original "puppy with a purpose" has graduated from the Connecticut State Police canine training program and is now joining a K-9 unit focused on detecting explosives.

Wrangler has been assigned to the Mass Transit Unit with Trooper First Class Kevin Reed. The "Today" show reports that Wrangler will be patrolling trains and stations between New Haven, Connecticut, and New York City.

Wrangler set out to raise awareness about the role of service animals and the training that goes into preparing them when he first joined the "Today" show in 2015. He worked as a guide dog for a year after graduating from training in March 2016.

In July, Wrangler, along with seven other Labradors donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind, joined the Connecticut State Police program, according to "Today."

"At Guiding Eyes, we always look to place dogs in the career that's right for them," Thomas Panek, President and CEO of Guiding Eyes told "Today."

Panek said detection work fits Wrangler's personality because he "always loved to sniff and follow his nose."

