Brush Fire Sets Off Evacuation at California Amusement Park

A brush fire in Valencia Sunday sent smoke billowing into the sky and prompted an evacuation and early closure of Magic Mountain and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor because of the air quality.

There was no immediate threat to the parks or nearby homes from the flames. Just before 2 p.m. the fire had burned 40 acres, but its forward progress had reportedly been stopped.

"Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority," the @SFMagicMountain account tweeted just after 12:30 p.m.

Around 1:20 p.m., the park later tweeted that the Los Angeles County Fire Department was asking all guests to remain at the park because the exit roads were temporarily closed.

The impact to park guests who had already left the park was not immediately clear, although several reported on Twitter they were stuck in the parking lot of the amusement park.

The roads were reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Around 3:15 p.m., Six Flags tweeted, "Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently closed and will open tomorrow, June 10, as scheduled at 10:30am."

According to the park's website, Six Flags is usually open until 6 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita was asking people to avoid the area near the Old Road and Magic Mountain.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.