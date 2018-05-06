In the nearly two weeks since Meek Mill was released on bail from a state prison in Pennsylvania, the rapper has found little time to himself: He was celebrated courtside at two Philadelphia 76ers games, held a news conference with the governor and state lawmakers, and continued filming an Amazon docuseries chronicling his ongoing journey through the criminal justice system.

How he got there — and the new path he's charting to reform the U.S. prison system and how it treats people of color — are the subject of NBC's "Dateline" special, "Dreams and Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story," which airs at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Mill, who also turns 31 on Sunday, sat down for an exclusive in-depth interview with NBC News' Lester Holt after his release from prison on April 24 following an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.