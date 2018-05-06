Rapper Meek Mill on 'Dateline' Says Focus After Freedom Is #JusticeReform - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Rapper Meek Mill on 'Dateline' Says Focus After Freedom Is #JusticeReform

Meek Mill sat down for an exclusive in-depth interview with NBC News' Lester Holt after his release from prison on April 24

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    In the nearly two weeks since Meek Mill was released on bail from a state prison in Pennsylvania, the rapper has found little time to himself: He was celebrated courtside at two Philadelphia 76ers games, held a news conference with the governor and state lawmakers, and continued filming an Amazon docuseries chronicling his ongoing journey through the criminal justice system.

    How he got there — and the new path he's charting to reform the U.S. prison system and how it treats people of color — are the subject of NBC's "Dateline" special, "Dreams and Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story," which airs at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

    Mill, who also turns 31 on Sunday, sat down for an exclusive in-depth interview with NBC News' Lester Holt after his release from prison on April 24 following an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

