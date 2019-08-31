Multiple Victims in West Texas as at Least 1 Shooter Fires Indiscriminately: Police

Multiple people have been shot in West Texas after at least one suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and started to fire indiscriminately, Odessa police say.

Midland police said they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles.

Odessa police said one person "hijacked" a U.S. Postal Service truck, while Midland police said they were searching for a second vehicle -- a small gold or white Toyota truck.

Both police departments encouraged drivers to get off the roads and stay indoors.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus is on lockdown. The university sent a tweet urging students and staff to stay in the dorms or offices until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back as details become available.