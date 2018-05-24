3 Dragged Stolen Shed Down Road With Pickup Truck: PD

A photo of a shed allegedly dragged off of a foreclosed property on May 20, 2018, in Lebanon, Maine

Three men allegedly decided to steal and drag a full-sized shed down a Maine road, but they didn't get too far.

Maine State Police said they arrested the men — Matthew Thompson of Lebanon, Maine; Timothy James of Pembroke, New Hampshire; and Robert Breton on Milton, New Hampshire — on Sunday after troopers received a call about a shed that had been stolen from a foreclosed property on Pork Street in Lebanon.

When troopers arrived at the scene on nearby Heath Road, they found a 25-foot shed being dragged by a pickup truck blocking half of the street.

An investigation revealed that Thompson, James and Breton were stealing the shed.

Troopers also found that Thompson had crystal meth and prescription pills, for which he did not have a prescription.

All three were charged with theft, reckless conduct and criminal mischief. Thompson was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession in connection with the drugs.

The trio was taken to York County Jail, where they were held on $5,000 bail. It's unclear if they have attorneys.