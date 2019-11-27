Oldest Woman in US Passes Away at 114 in NYC

Alelia Murphy, believed to be the oldest living American, turned 114 years old on July 6, 2019.

Alelia Murphy, the Harlem woman who celebrated her 114th birthday this summer, passed away over the weekend.

Murphy passed away Saturday with her family at her side, according to 1199SEIU, a healthcare union where Murphy's daughter Rose Green is a retired member.

The Harlem resident became the oldest living American after a 114-year-old Ohio woman, Lessie Brown, died in January. Murphy, who celebrated her birthday in July, was born in North Carolina and her age has been verified by the Gerontology Research Group in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

And the secret to her longevity? An active lifestyle, her nurse told the Manhattan Times News in July.

Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

Described as a "gift from God" by her daughter, Murphy raised two children by herself after her husband passed away. The family has been living in Harlem for decades.

Murphy's funeral is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the United House of Prayer for All People.