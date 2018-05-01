Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; Match Plunges - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; Match Plunges

Published 41 minutes ago

    Zuckerberg Introduces Facebook's New Dating Profile Feature

    Facebook is launching a dating feature. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said to laughs at Facebook's F8 developer conference Tuesday that the new tool is "not just for hookups" but to build "meaningful, long-term relationships." (Published 59 minutes ago)

    Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.

    "This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said, according to a CNBC report.

    The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren't already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile, which friends won't be able to see.

    Shares of online dating company Match plunged as much as 20 percent on the news.

