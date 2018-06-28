Editor, Columnist Rob Hiaasen Among Md. Shooting Victims

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was identified late Thursday as the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that left five people dead.

Editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen was one of the five people killed at the Capital Gazette in Maryland on Thursday, officials said.

Hiaasen, 59, had been a feature writer at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years before moving to the Capital Gazette in 2010 as an assistant editor, The Washington Post reported.

This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun Media Group shows Rob Hiaasen, Deputy Editor of the Capital Gazette, who was killed by a gunman at the paper's newsroom on June 28, 2018.

Photo credit: Baltimore Sun Media Group

The other four killed were identified late Thursday as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

Hiaasen was the brother of best-selling author and journalist Carl Hiaasen.



“He was a philosopher and a poet,” Tina Reed, a former Capital Gazette reporter, told The Baltimore Sun. “He was a coach, and he was a mentor. He wanted to teach young journalists to be better.”

Hiaasen and four others were killed when a gunman opened fire at the newspaper building Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland. None of the other victims have been officially identified.

The suspect was identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38.

Carl Hiaasen said on his Facebook page he was "devastated and heartsick'' to confirm the loss of his brother in Thursday's shooting. He recalled his brother as "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known.''

This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun Media Group shows John McNamara, reporter and editor at the Capital Gazette, who was killed by a gunman at the paper's newsroom on June 28, 2018.

Photo credit: Baltimore Sun Media Group

McNamara was a veteran reporter and editor. On his LinkedIn page, he described himself as a beat reporter for University of Maryland athletics and the Orioles minor league system. He also helped put together the daily sports section.

McNamara had worked for Capital Gazette for more than 20 years.

“I also have an interest in local history, specifically as it relates to local high school sports,” he wrote.

A 1983 graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park, he was also a sports writer at The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, Maryland, a copy editor at the Annapolis Capital and a staff writer and sports editor at the Journal Newspapers in Lanham, Maryland.

This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun Media Group shows Gerald Fischman, Editorial Page Editor of the Capital Gazette, who was killed by a gunman at the paper's newsroom on June 28, 2018.

Photo credit: Baltimore Sun Media Group

Fischman, 61, was the newspaper's editorial page editor. The Sun descibed him as the conscience and voice of the Annapolis news organization for more than 25 years.

“Gerald was a phenomenally smart man,” former two-term Anne Arundel County Councilman Jamie Benoit told the newspaper.



This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun Media Group shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette, who was killed by a gunman at the paper's newsroom on June 28, 2018.

Photo credit: Baltimore Sun Media Group

Winters, 65, was an editor and community reporter, the Post reported.

“My mother was a wonderful woman and a fantastic reporter,” Winters Geimer told The Sun. “Her life was a gift to everyone who knew her and the world will not be the same without her. We are grieving and trying to make sure all of us can be together to celebrate the life of our mother.”

Smith, 34, was a sales assistant and a recent hire at the paper, the Sun reported.

“She was a very thoughtful person,” her boss, Capital Gazette advertising director Marty Padden, told the newspaper. “She was kind and considerate, and willing to help when needed. She seemed to really enjoy to be working in the media business.”