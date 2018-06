For the first time since Bill Cosby was convicted, Andrea Constand is speaking out. Her exclusive interview with Kate Snow can be seen Friday on Dateline. Constand's accusations are the ones that brought criminal charges against Cosby.

Andrea Constand emerged from the Bill Cosby trial with the justice she had long sought — but no malice for the man convicted of drugging and molesting her.

"I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me," she told NBC News in an exclusive interview for "Dateline" that was set to air Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

"It's been many, many years. And if I did not forgive him, I wouldn't have peace. And I sit here today and I have my peace," she said.