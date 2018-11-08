12 Killed, Including Sergeant, in Calif. Bar Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a college night event at a Thousand Oaks bar and grill Wednesday night, leaving 12 victims dead, including a sheriff's sergeant who responded to the emergency before the gunman died.

The shooting began about 11:15 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill, said Capt. Garo Karedjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Many in the crowd came from local colleges such as Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said his agency received multiple calls of shots being fired at the bar.

Minutes later, sheriff's sergeant Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer went in to respond to the gunshots. Helus was a 29-year veteran and was looking to retire, Dean said.

"He went in to save lives," Dean said, his voice cracking. "He went in to save other people."

Deputies found 11 dead victims inside. Multiple others were reported injured and at local hospitals.

Officials had no details about the gunman. There was no word on what motivated the shooting.

A bomb squad was combing through the scene after some reported smoke bombs going off during the gunfire.

Some reported breaking through windows and ducking under tables to escape the fusillade.

Mitchel Hunter, 19, from Simi Valley, said he saw the gunman. He said he had a short-barreled semi-automatic pistol with a big magazine.

He said he emptied the magazine and reloaded.

"I saw him walk in," Hunter said. "And he started shooting."

Hunter said his friend, Tim Munson, 19, also from Simi Valley, was hospitalized.

He didn't know his condition.

He said he heard some 20 shots and it seemed to take awhile before the police arrived.

"It took forever to get the cops there," he said.

Sarah Rose DeSon of Whittier, a communications major at Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo, was celebrating a friend's birthday at the bar.

"All I remember was standing there with my friend and I heard the shots," she said. "I'm pretty sure I saw him. I'll never get that picture out of my head. We dropped, heard gunshots, a lot of gunshots.

"Everyone was under the table so it was hard to get under there."

She saw sparks and smoke.

"By the grace of God I got to the front door."

She ran down the stairs, got in a car, and circled the area, yelling her friend's name. She found her friend safe, hiding in the bushes.

Carl Edgar, a regular at the bar, said his mind was spiraling out of control. He said he was going to go to the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas last year but changed plans, avoiding that mass shooting.

"I'm grateful I wasn't there, but at the same time I wish I could've been there to help...I don't have enough hands to count how many friends I have in there tonight.

His friends are OK.

"It's been a bad night. Wednesdays is the most popular because it's college night, just a bunch of lively kids, different colleges all the way from Ventura, all the way down to the Valley."

