Ohio

9 shot in downtown Cleveland; no suspect in custody

The Cleveland Police department said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips on the case.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Getty Images

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a group of people in downtown Cleveland, injuring nine people before fleeing.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the city's warehouse district, the Cleveland Police Department said in a press release. There were no fatalities in the incident, but all nine victims did have gunshot wounds.

Police respond to a shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9, 2023.
Police respond to a shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9, 2023.WKYC

Investigators interviewed the victims and are reviewing video evidence. Police have not identified a suspect or given a description of the shooter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

OhioCLEVELAND
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us