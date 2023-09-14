7-year-old boy dead from reported 21-floor fall out of New Jersey building

A 7-year-old child was killed after falling 21 stories from an apartment building in New Jersey, officials and witnesses told NBC New York.

The young boy fell from an apartment complex on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities, who said the investigation is still in the early stages.

A man walking by walking by the complex around the time said the boy fell from one of the top most floors of the building.

"The cop told me the kid died on the spot. He fell from the 21st floor," Kamal Singh said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the child's death Wednesday night. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

That office is working alongside the Fort Lee Police Department to determine what exactly happened at the building.

Officials have not yet indicated whether any criminality was involved in the child's death.