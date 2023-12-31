Michigan

3 dead, 3 injured in home explosion outside Detroit

Authorities were exploring the possibility some type of gas may have fueled the blast, which sent debris from the destroyed home across a roadway, police said

By NBC News

WDIV

Three people were killed and three others were injured when an explosion Saturday obliterated a home in Northfield Township, Michigan, police said.

Lt. David Powell of Northfield Township police said three people were dead at the scene and three survivors were rushed to medical facilities in unknown condition Saturday afternoon.

More information about the victims, including their ages and relationship to each other, was still being determined, Powell said during an evening news conference.

The single-family home, which was fairly isolated and on a dead-end road, was destroyed save for its basement, according to police and reporting from NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit.

Damage was not reported at other locations, Powell said.

Debris from the blast, which was reported at 3:20 p.m., was found at a residence on the other side of a roadway, he said.

