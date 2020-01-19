2 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at San Antonio Club

Two people are dead and five others injured after a shooting Sunday night at a San Antonio music venue, police say.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday at Ventura, a club in the 1000 block of Avenue B, one block east of the River Walk, San Antonio police chief William McManus said.

One person died inside the venue, while another died on the way to a hospital, McManus said.

He said there was an argument between a group or individuals and at least one person pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

Police said they had not made an arrest.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.