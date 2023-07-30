2 Americans have been kidnapped in Haiti, organization says

A nurse and her child, both Americans, have been kidnapped amid crime and unrest in Haiti's capital, a nonprofit connected to the woman said Saturday.

The group, El Roi Haiti, said in a statement that Alix Dorsainvil, a community health nurse married to its founder and director, Sandro Dorsainvil, and the pair's child, were kidnapped Thursday morning from its location near Port-au-Prince.

The organization said the two were taken "while serving in our community ministry."

The State Department said Saturday it's aware of reports of the kidnapping, is in contact with Haitian authorities, "and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners."

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the department said in a statement.

The kidnappings took place the same day the State Department ordered nonemergency U.S. government employees and families to leave Haiti “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.”

