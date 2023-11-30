Zip-tied man found dead in bedroom of Philly home, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with his hands zip-tied and mouth duct-taped inside the bedroom of a Philadelphia home, police said.

The 65-year-old man was found dead inside the bedroom of a home on the 700 block of Kentwood Street on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. Police said his hands were zip-tied while duct-tape covered his mouth. There were no signs of forced entry, according to investigators.

Police have not yet determined a cause of death or revealed information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

