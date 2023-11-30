Philadelphia

Zip-tied man found dead in bedroom of Philly home, police say

A 65-year-old man was found dead with his hands zip-tied and his mouth duct-taped inside a Philly home, police said

By David Chang

JR Smith

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with his hands zip-tied and mouth duct-taped inside the bedroom of a Philadelphia home, police said. 

The 65-year-old man was found dead inside the bedroom of a home on the 700 block of Kentwood Street on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. Police said his hands were zip-tied while duct-tape covered his mouth. There were no signs of forced entry, according to investigators. 

Police have not yet determined a cause of death or revealed information on any suspects. They continue to investigate. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us