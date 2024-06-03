3 arrested, including a juvenile, after a car meet-up of around 100 vehicles in Philly

Three people were arrested, one of them a juvenile, during a car meet-up in Philadelphia with around 200 people and 100 cars, according to the police.

Alex Collins, 18, James Campitelli, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were all arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and related offenses, police said.

On Sunday, at approximately 7:42 p.m., police responded to a backup call to the 500 block of Adams Avenue in Crescentville neighborhood by an officer who was surrounded by a large crowd.

Police said the crowd was involved in a car meet-up and that bystanders circled the officer’s car, prompting them to activate lights and sirens to disperse the crowd.

It was at that time that the officer said the juvenile blocked the officer by standing in front of the car, leaning on the hood and signaling with his finger that the officers would not be allowed to pass.

As additional units arrived, the juvenile ran and got into a gray Infiniti G35 driven by Collins, from Honey Brook, with Campitelli, from Douglasville, in the passenger seat, according to the police.

The Infiniti attempted to get away but was unable to leave due to the crowded parking lot. The car was then stopped, and the juvenile attempted to escape on foot but was caught, police said.

The Infiniti was towed, and its occupants were all taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.