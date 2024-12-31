Young man shot, killed in gun battle in Kensington, Philly police say

A gun battle between three people left a young man dead in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. along the 700 block of East Willard Street, police said. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 a 23-year-old man was involved in a shootout with two other people.

The man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m.

Inspector Pace said the two other gunmen fled the scene. They were then spotted smashing the windows of a home on the 700 block of East Madison Street and running out of the backdoor, according to Pace. They were then captured by police and taken into custody.

Police have not yet revealed their identities, the name of the 23-year-old man who was killed or a possible motive.

While police said one weapon was recovered, Inspector Pace told NBC10 investigators are searching for more guns that were used in the shootout. He also said police located 21 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As of Dec. 30, there were 262 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down about 36% from the same time last year and the lowest year-to-date amount in the city since 2014, according to Philadelphia police.