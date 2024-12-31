Philadelphia

Young man shot, killed in gun battle in Kensington, Philly police say

A man in his early 20s was killed in a shootout with two other people in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gun battle between three people left a young man dead in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. along the 700 block of East Willard Street, police said. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 a 23-year-old man was involved in a shootout with two other people.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m.

Inspector Pace said the two other gunmen fled the scene. They were then spotted smashing the windows of a home on the 700 block of East Madison Street and running out of the backdoor, according to Pace. They were then captured by police and taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not yet revealed their identities, the name of the 23-year-old man who was killed or a possible motive.

While police said one weapon was recovered, Inspector Pace told NBC10 investigators are searching for more guns that were used in the shootout. He also said police located 21 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 2 hours ago

Teen killed, another hurt in double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

Holidays Dec 10

Ring in 2025 at these New Year's Eve events around the Philadelphia region

As of Dec. 30, there were 262 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down about 36% from the same time last year and the lowest year-to-date amount in the city since 2014, according to Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us