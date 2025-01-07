Year of the Snake: 44th Annual CultureFest! Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum

In collaboration with the American Center for Asian Students and the Center for East Asian Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, the Penn Museum winds into the Year of the Snake with its 44th annual CultureFest! Lunar New Year, Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tibetan groups all celebrate Lunar New Year, which starts with the first new moon and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. It began as a way to spend time with loved ones while taking a break from agricultural labor. Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations still include lantern lighting, feasts, gift-giving, and offerings to ancestors and deities.

"This cherished event is a testament to our enduring partnership and our shared commitment to promoting cultural appreciation and understanding. Over the years, our collaboration has brought the richness of Asian heritage to diverse audiences, creating opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate together," says Holly Meng, President and CEO of the American Center for Asian Students, who adds that the snake is a Chinese zodiac sign associated with wisdom, charm, elegance, and transformation. "Through these meaningful initiatives, we strengthen the bonds within our communities and inspire future generations to carry forward with the beauty and values of these traditions. We look forward to continuing this collaborative journey of cultural enrichment with the Penn Museum for years to come."

In addition to a marketplace in the Asia Galleries, CultureFest! offers family-friendly events, storytelling, live music and dance performances, art-making stations (such as painting, calligraphy, and fan-making), and an Asian zodiac scavenger hunt throughout the Museum.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This year, both the opening ceremony and grand finale will showcase the traditional Lion Dance.

The lineup for CultureFest! Lunar New Year includes:

Welcome remarks and Lion Dance opening in Harrison Auditorium (11:00 am-11:30 am)

in Harrison Auditorium (11:00 am-11:30 am) Little Mulan Dance Troupe in Harrison Auditorium (11:30 am-12:00 pm)

in Harrison Auditorium (11:30 am-12:00 pm) K-Pop dancers in Widener Auditorium (12:30-12:45 pm)

in Widener Auditorium (12:30-12:45 pm) Chinese heritage show with a "face change" performance, martial arts demonstrations, Tai Chi fan dance, Dunhuang dance solo, and Professor Yazhi Guo , the founding president of the American Academy of World Music, will play the suona, a popular instrument in Chinese culture in Harrison Auditorium (1:00 pm-1:30 pm)

, the founding president of the American Academy of World Music, will play the suona, a popular instrument in Chinese culture in Harrison Auditorium (1:00 pm-1:30 pm) Tai Chi class in Widener Auditorium (2:00 pm-2:20 pm)

in Widener Auditorium (2:00 pm-2:20 pm) Korean fan dance and youth drummers in Harrison Auditorium (2:30 pm-2:45 pm)

Lion Dance outdoors in Warden Garden (3:00 pm-3:15 pm).

All CultureFest! Lunar New Year activities are included with Penn Museum admission. Children ages 5 and under, teachers, U.S. military veterans with identification, Penn Museum members, PennCard holders, Penn Medicine patients/families, and Penn Medicine staff visit for free.

More information about CultureFest! Lunar New Year can be found here.