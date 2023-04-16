Workers Strike at Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in North Philadelphia

Thousands of workers for -- what is said to be -- the area's largest soft drink bottler and distributor, Liberty Coca-Cola, have gone on strike.

A representative from Teamsters Local 830 said Sunday that the union -- which noted that it represents more than 3,000 drivers, warehouse/production workers and sales/marketing personnel -- went on strike, citing issues with a recently proposed contract.

“The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough and, frankly, so have I,” said Daniel Grace, secretary-treasurer for the union, in a statement. “From the outset of our lengthy negotiations on a new contract, Liberty Coca-Cola has treated my members and the entire process with disdain. For a company that calls itself 'the annual top performer in sales and revenues,' their last contract proposal was insulting. Compensation is a huge sticking point, as is their unwillingness to budge on a fair benefits package for our members. Liberty Coca-Cola knows that our Local 830 members are the driving force behind their operations and success, yet they think they can treat us like second-class citizens. We won’t stand for it.”

A statement from the union notes that Teamsters Local 830 members "overwhelmingly rejected Liberty Coca-Cola’s latest contract proposal and unanimously voted to strike."

Officials with the union said that picket lines were being set up on Sunday afternoon and they will remain up at Liberty Coca-Cola’s Philadelphia plant, located along East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, and at other Liberty Coca-Cola locations "until the contractual dispute is settled."

Liberty Coca-Cola did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.