Woman Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Toms Rivers, NJ

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Toms River, New Jersey, and then fled the scene.

The unidentified 28-year-old woman was walking on Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle described as a dark colored 2003-2009 Ford Explorer. A witness told police the driver of the vehicle exited the SUV and looked at the woman. The driver then went back inside the SUV and fled east on Route 70 toward Lakewood, the witness said.

The woman was taken to Southern Monmouth Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed her identity.

The hit-and-run driver was described as a tall and thin white male with blonde or reddish hair. His vehicle had significant damage to the front passenger side, including an inoperable passenger side headlight and damage to the hood.

If you have any information on the crash or driver, please contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit at 732-929-2027, ext. 3257, Toms River Police Officer Corporal Robert Westfall at rwestfall@trpolice.org, or the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150.