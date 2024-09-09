Woman stabs woman on SEPTA Broad Street Line train at Girard Ave., police say

North Philadelphia

Officials with SEPTA said a woman was stabbed by another woman during an altercation on a train along the Broad Street Line near the Girard Ave. station on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A police vehicle sits near the Girard Avenue station for SEPTA's Broad Street Line after a woman was stabbed on Monday morning.
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on a Broad Street Line train near the Girard Avenue station in North Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, following an altercation that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on a Broad Street Line train, one woman stabbed another woman near the Girard Avenue station.

Following the incident, police said, the attacker is believed to have fled the scene.

The woman who was stabbed, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

