Woman shoots 2 burglars inside Philly apartment, police say

A woman shot two burglars who were inside her Philadelphia apartment, police said.

The woman arrived at her apartment along the 4900 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she spotted four men who were inside without her permission, according to investigators. A confrontation ensued and the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting at least two of the men who then fled the apartment, police said.

When police arrived at the scene they found one of the suspects, later identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Parker, on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds to his right leg and right arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, responding officers found another injured suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Randy Miller, on East Seymour Street. Miller was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Investigators said the woman shot both men in self-defense. Miller and Parker are both charged with burglary and other related offenses. Police have not yet confirmed if the other two burglary suspects who were inside the apartment were also injured during the shooting.