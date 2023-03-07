Woman Seriously Injured After Car Strikes Tree in Fairmount Park

First responders pulled a woman from a wrecked Mercedes-Benz on Sunday night after her vehicle crashed into a tree along the edge of Fairmount Park in West Philly.

According to law enforcement officials, a 32-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz "at a high rate of speed" along Belmont Avenue at Edgely Avenue, at about 10 p.m. on Monday, when the vehicle hit an electrical utility pole before continuing into a tree.

The vehicle then, officials said, burst into flames. According to police, the -- as yet unidentified -- female driver was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.