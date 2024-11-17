Woman saved from burning West Oak Lane rowhome

Fire crews saved an elderly woman from a burning rowhome in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

According to fire officials, crews were alerted to a burning rowhome along the 1600 block of 68th Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

All Hands - 11-17-2024 01:56:25 - Avoid Area of 17th St & 68th Ave — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) November 17, 2024

Here, firefighters could be seen working to extinguish flames that had burst from the second floor window.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in a rowhome along 68th Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

By about 2:30 a.m., the incident was considered a two-alarm fire and, as NBC10's crews were at the scene, an elderly woman could be seen being rescued from the structure.

As of about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, officials have not provided further information on this individual's condition, but she was taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Also, fire officials have not yet said if anyone else was injured in this incident.

The fire was considered under control at about 3:07 a.m., officials said.

Officials have also not yet detailed what may have caused the fire in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.