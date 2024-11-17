Philadelphia

Woman saved from burning West Oak Lane rowhome

NBC10 was at the scene on Sunday morning when fire crews pulled an elderly woman from a burning home along the 1600 block of 68th Street in Philly's West Oak Lane neighborhood

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews saved an elderly woman from a burning rowhome in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

According to fire officials, crews were alerted to a burning rowhome along the 1600 block of 68th Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Here, firefighters could be seen working to extinguish flames that had burst from the second floor window.

Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in a rowhome along 68th Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.
NBC10
By about 2:30 a.m., the incident was considered a two-alarm fire and, as NBC10's crews were at the scene, an elderly woman could be seen being rescued from the structure.

As of about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, officials have not provided further information on this individual's condition, but she was taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Also, fire officials have not yet said if anyone else was injured in this incident.

The fire was considered under control at about 3:07 a.m., officials said.

Officials have also not yet detailed what may have caused the fire in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

