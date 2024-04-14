Woman killed by wrong way driver on I-95 in South Philly

The Pennsylvania State Police said a woman was killed by a wrong way driver along the northbound lanes on I-95 in South Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:41 a.m., when a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 -- between the exits for the Walt Whitman Bridge and Columbus Boulevard in South Philly -- struck the woman's vehicle, that was headed northbound, head-on.

Officials said the vehicle headed in the wrong direction was driven by a 44-year-old man.

The crash, law enforcement officials said, resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. Police officials said the man who was driving in the wrong direction is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he is being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

And, officials with the state police said they are preparing to bring charges against the man for his alleged role in this fatal crash.

On Sunday morning, I-95 northbound between exits 19 and 20 was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned the roadway following this crash.