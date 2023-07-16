Northeast Philadelphia

Woman from Florida killed in Northeast Philadelphia crash

A four-car crash in the city's Somerton neighborhood took the life of a 32-year-old woman and critically injured a child who were walking on the sidewalk

By Hayden Mitman

Officials respond after a four-vehicle crash in Northeast Philly killed a woman from Florida on Saturday night.
NBC10

Police are investigating after a crash involving four vehicles on Saturday night in the city's Somerton neighborhood killed a 23-year-old woman and injured a child who were on the sidewalk at the time of the incident.

According to police, Kelly Ann Carter Herman, 32, of Ocala, Florida, was killed after a crash at about 8:07 p.m. on Saturday night, at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street.

The incident happened, officials said, after a Mercedes Benz, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling south on Bustleton Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with a Hyundai, driven by a 43-year-old man, when the driver of the Mercedes Benz disregarded a red light at that intersection.

The impact of this collision, investigators said, caused the Hyundai to slam into another vehicle, also a Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 40-year-old man, and a Nissan, that was driven by a 57-year-old woman.

The Hyundai then continued onto the sidewalk, due to the collision, where the vehicle crashed into Carter Herman and a child who were on the sidewalk.

First responders, officials said, pronounced Carter Herman at the scene and the child was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officials said the driver believed to be responsible for the crash, the 21-year-old man who allegedly ran a light at that intersection, sustained only minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai is listed in critical, but stable condition, and, officials said, other drivers involved in this incident only suffered minor injuries.

