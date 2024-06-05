Police in Delaware County have joined together to search for a man who attacked a woman pushing a stroller on Wednesday, according to officials.

Officers with the Collingdale Police Department were called to Chester Pike and Pine Street for reports of a stabbing after several witnesses called 911 just before 2 p.m., police said.

A woman was pushing a child in a baby stroller when a man attacked her, witnesses told Collingdale police. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with minor injuries and the baby was not hurt.

The suspect was then seen running from the scene on foot in the direction of Upper Darby, according to officials. Witnesses tried to chase the suspect along the CSX Railroad before losing him.

With the help of Sharon Hill, Darby Borough, Darby Township and Folcroft Police Departments, the Collingdale Police Department was able to set a perimeter to try and find the suspect, officials said.

Police are asking the public to help them find the man wanted for the stabbing. He is described as wearing a blue shirt with gray pants and light colored two-toned New Balance-branded sneakers. He was also carrying a backpack at the time of the incident.

Officials say the suspect also has a deformity to his right ear.

If you have any information, please call the Collingdale Police Department at 610-586-0502.