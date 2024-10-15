Northeast Philadelphia

Woman rips apart Islamic holy books, breaks window at Philly mosque, police say

The vandalism occurred on Oct. 13, 2024, at the Islamic Society of Greater Philadelphia along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Dan Stamm

A woman faces institutional vandalism and desecration charges after Philadelphia police said she ripped apart Islamic holy books and vandalized a mosque after refusing to leave.

Police officers responded to the vandalism at the Islamic Society of Greater Philadelphia along Roosevelt Boulevard, near Cottman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, police said.

A woman refused to leave the Masjid Al-Furqan mosque despite being asked to go several times, police said.

The woman -- later identified as 28-year-old Sarah Khatab -- was tearing apart unspecified holy books and broke the front door window with a cane, police said.

Police arrested Khatab and charged her with institutional vandalism, trespass, desecrating objects and harassment.

Khatab's bail was set at $25,000, according to online court records that don't name an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

