Woman shot along West Philadelphia street

A woman was shot on a West Philadelphia street Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 8:15 a.m. along Folsom Street, near North 51st Street, in the Mill Creek section of the city, Philadelphia police said.

Responding police officers found a 28-year-old woman bleeding from gunshot wounds to her chest and arm, investigators said.

The officers rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was being treated in critical condition, police said.

The shooter ran off before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators believe that the woman knows the person who shot her. However, police said that "despite intensive efforts, no arrests have been made, and the weapon used in the incident has not been recovered."

The investigation continued and police asked anyone with information to contact police.