‘We cannot let this happen again': In West Philadelphia, Black voters turn out for Harris

Outside William C. Bryant School, voters of all ages turned out mid-day today as a DJ played hip-hop outside. Some in the working-class Black neighborhood said they were voting for Vice President Kamala Harris to prevent another Trump presidency.

“We cannot let this happen again,” said Michael Brown, 72, a Vietnam veteran. “I’ve never seen the world in this kind of turmoil that it is in now and it will be worse if we don’t do the right thing.”

Roberta and Michael Brown after voting at William C. Bryant School in Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Daniella Silva/NBC News)

His wife, Roberta Brown, 63, said she could not believe that a “convicted felon was allowed to run for president” when in many parts of the country convicted felons are not even allowed to vote.

“We cannot let Donald Trump win,” she said, adding that she believed Harris would do much more to help Philadelphia and Black communities.

“This one is more important than any vote I’ve ever cast,” Michael Brown said.

Pamela Walker said she was voting for her 7-year-old daughter, Charm, who got to go inside the polling station with her as she cast her vote for Harris.

“I love Kamala Harris,” Charm said, beaming proudly. “She’s going to change taxes and the food prices.”

Walker said the last time she voted was for former President Barack Obama, but her daughter’s enthusiasm motivated her to vote again today.

“I even went and got her out of school early, just so she could come with me to vote,” she said.

