An officer from the West Caln Police Department was convicted after being accused of shooting at a driver who drove away during a traffic stop in November of 2021.

A jury found 55-year-old Anthony Sparano, of Coatesville, guilty of recklessly endangering another person and of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle on Friday after a week-long trial.

"I want to thank the jury for their work on this difficult trial," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said. "This case shows that the Chester County DA's Office and law enforcement are committed to applying the law evenly to all citizens, even police officers."

During a traffic stop conducted by Sparano, a female driver fled from the scene before the officer shot at the moving vehicle.

The car was hit from behind, but the driver was not hurt during the shooting.

Video evidence from police body cameras, police dash cameras and testimony from witnesses were presented to the jury during the trial.

Sparano's sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.