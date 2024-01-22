Water gushes from broken Montgomery County main, starts to freeze

A water main break left Montgomery County residents without water and a potential icy mess on streets and sidewalks Monday morning.

The break around 4 a.m. sent water gushing onto streets near West Penn and Cherry streets in Norristown -- that's a residential area just off Main Street.

Water could be seen bubbling from the ground and flowing along the road. The water continued to flow from underground at 6:30 a.m.

Spots where the water calmed down appeared to start to freeze as temps were well below freezing.

Residents tried to move their cars out of the way to avoid getting iced in. They said they turned on the water Monday morning only to get nothing out of the tap.

"I got up to go to the bathroom, there wasn't no water," a resident -- who had just come from a friend's house -- said. "Without a doubt, it's definitely going to freeze so I had to move my car off the street into the lot so I don't get stuck."

It wasn't immediately clear how big of a water main broke. A public works vehicle and crew responded to the scene.

Once the water was fully shut off, salt trucks would need to be brought in to tackle the ice being left behind.

This story is developing and will be updated.