Residents in Horsham Township are being urged to conserve water because of a water main break on Wednesday.

Officials with the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority said the water main broke at the corner of Easton and Horsham Roads.

The left lane is closed on the southbound side of Easton Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to fix the water main.

The township took to Facebook just before 8 p.m. to share the news.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.