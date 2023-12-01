New Jersey

WATCH: Deer leads police on a wild chase through New Jersey elementary school

The wild chase was caught on video

By Cherise Lynch and Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Run, run Rudolph. Police chased down a deer that broke into an elementary school in New Jersey.

Toms River police were called to Cedar Grove Elementary School around 10 p.m. back on Nov. 24 after a man walking his dog reported seeing a deer crash through the window of the school.

Police said they were able to quickly find the deer - whom they named Rudolph - inside the school but it took off running down the hallway and into a classroom.

Body camera video caught the deer jumping onto a bookshelf, scattering items and making a mess as the officers tried to corral it.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Video obtained by NBC10 shows Toms River police officers chasing a deer through a New Jersey elementary school.

Officers used a dog snare to eventually get the deer through the door and back outside. Police said it didn't seem to be seriously hurt.

"We believe that perhaps the deer was checking to see who was naughty or nice,” Superintendent of Toms River Schools Michael Citta said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 7 hours ago

Neighbor charged in 2001 cold case murder of Pa. woman 22 years later

holidays Nov 30

WATCH: Music, fireworks and more at Philly's holiday tree lighting ceremony

The Toms River Police Department shared a video of the bizarre encounter on Facebook and added some Christmas music. Click here to watch.

Police said the deer was last seen headed north.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyToms Rivercritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us