WATCH: Deer leads police on a wild chase through New Jersey elementary school

Run, run Rudolph. Police chased down a deer that broke into an elementary school in New Jersey.

Toms River police were called to Cedar Grove Elementary School around 10 p.m. back on Nov. 24 after a man walking his dog reported seeing a deer crash through the window of the school.

Police said they were able to quickly find the deer - whom they named Rudolph - inside the school but it took off running down the hallway and into a classroom.

Body camera video caught the deer jumping onto a bookshelf, scattering items and making a mess as the officers tried to corral it.

Officers used a dog snare to eventually get the deer through the door and back outside. Police said it didn't seem to be seriously hurt.

"We believe that perhaps the deer was checking to see who was naughty or nice,” Superintendent of Toms River Schools Michael Citta said.

The Toms River Police Department shared a video of the bizarre encounter on Facebook and added some Christmas music. Click here to watch.

Police said the deer was last seen headed north.