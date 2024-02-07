New Jersey

Warehouse fire fills sky over Camden with smoke

Flames pouring from a burning warehouse filled the skies above Camden, NJ, with thick, acrid smoke on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a warehouse fire in Camden, New Jersey that filled the sky with smoke on Wednesday morning.

Officials said that crews were dispatched to a vacant warehouse on the 1000 block of Line Street, near the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Haddon avenues, at about 6:52 a.m., as flames grew within the structure.

Officials said, as of about 7:34 a.m., that there would be traffic delays along I-676 due to the fire at the nearby structure.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

By about 7:30 a.m., SkyForce10 could see smoke and flames pouring from the building as fire crews attempted to put the fire down.

And, at about 8:15 a.m., officials told NBC10 that hazmat crews were headed to the scene to do air quality monitoring.

No injuries have yet been reported in this incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 16 hours ago

Preserved fetuses unexpectedly delivered to Philly Museum. Who sent them?

Philadelphia Eagles 3 hours ago

Eagles expanding girls flag football league, sports bra initiative

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us