Warehouse fire fills sky over Camden with smoke

Fire crews responded to a fire at a warehouse fire in Camden, New Jersey that filled the sky with smoke on Wednesday morning.
Officials said that crews were dispatched to a vacant warehouse on the 1000 block of Line Street, near the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Haddon avenues, at about 6:52 a.m., as flames grew within the structure.
Officials said, as of about 7:34 a.m., that there would be traffic delays along I-676 due to the fire at the nearby structure.
By about 7:30 a.m., SkyForce10 could see smoke and flames pouring from the building as fire crews attempted to put the fire down.
And, at about 8:15 a.m., officials told NBC10 that hazmat crews were headed to the scene to do air quality monitoring.
No injuries have yet been reported in this incident.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
