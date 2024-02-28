Vietnam Restaurant in Philadelphia wins James Beard award

There is no shortage of great restaurants in Philadelphia and one local eatery is getting nationally recognized.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the winners of its 2024 America's Classics Award and Vietnam Restaurant in Chinatown made the cut.

The restaurant, located on N. 11th Street was founded in 1984 by couple Nhu Lai and Thuyen Luu.

The couple had fled Vietnam by boat with their eight children in 1978 and spent a year in a refugee camp. When the couple arrived in Philadelphia in 1979 they had initially opened a grocery store but then transitioned the space into a modest restaurant.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Vietnamese Restaurant

Vietnamese Restaurant

By 2000 the couple had handed the business over to their son Benny who now oversees the restaurant and helped it grow into the space people enjoy today.

"From barbecue platters laden with grilled meats, stuffed grape leaves, and Philly’s crispiest spring rolls, to nước chấm–splashed vermicelli bowls, fragrant noodle soups, lemongrass stir-fries, and clay pots sizzling with caramelized pork, Vietnam’s kitchen has remained a model of consistency for decades," The James Beard Foundation highlighted.

Vietnamese Restaurant

The second branch, Vietnam Cafe is located in West Philadelphia and also has become a neighborhood favorite.

The five other restaurants that cut this year were Mandalay in San Francisco, Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge in South Dakota, Sylvia’s Restaurant in New York, Wade’s Restaurant in South Carolina and Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas.

The award is given out annually to restaurants that reflect the character of their communities and serve quality food.